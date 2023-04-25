South Dakota Trade partnership formed to expand exports

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pubic-private partnership launched this week to help South Dakota navigate international trade.

South Dakota Trade is a 501c(6) non-profit association. It opened its doors this week during the 2023 Governor’s Office Economic Development (GOED) Annual Conference as a revamped public-private-partnership, and has already secured a $175,000 grant for small businesses to expand exports.

The four-member team is offering programs such as confidential and international trade consulting for small businesses, trade mission and reverse trade missions on behalf of the state to develop relationships with foreign buyers, State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) to reimburse small businesses for eligible expenses related to export development and export education through seminars and courses.

“Our state’s products and services are second-to-none, and it is my great honor to work alongside our members, our partners, and my teammates to promote them abroad” said Luke J. Lindberg, the newly-appointed President & CEO of the association. “South Dakota Trade will be a vital resource to our farmers, manufacturers, small business owners, and service providers as they expand their global footprint.” Mr. Lindberg previously served as the Chief of Staff and Chief Strategy Officer at the Export-Import Bank of the United States.

South Dakota Trade has four staff members, in addition to Lindberg; Edward Newburn, Senior Advisor and Chief of Staff; Kathleen Ireland, State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) Grant Program Director, Rock Nelson, Senior Trade Specialist; and Kallie Ruland, Trade Specialist.

“95% of the world’s consumers live outside of the United States” said Joe Beck, the newly-elected Board Chair of the association and Executive Director of Corporate Development at Viaflex, an exporter based in Sioux Falls. “Luke has put together an incredible team that is implementing a systematic approach to help our companies succeed internationally. The team has already proven they can execute by securing a $175,000 STEP Grant from SBA.”

In addition to Mr. Beck and Mr. Lindberg, South Dakota Trade’s Board of Directors will be comprised of four other directors; Holly Lien with Pete Lien & Sons, Andrea Thompson with Northrop Grumman, David Kiesner with Millborn Seeds, and Jeff Griffin with the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce. The association has also established an eight-member steering committee to advise on the state’s overall export strategy.

South Dakota is one of just seven states in which trade promotion is overseen by a public-private-partnership and not a state government agency. One focus for the association is developing international trade talent in South Dakota.

“Workforce development continues to be critically important for our state.” said Sheila Gestring, President of the University of South Dakota and an ex-officio member of South Dakota Trade’s Board of Directors. “Our partnership with South Dakota Trade will ensure the next generation of international trade practitioners are trained right here in South Dakota and are ready to tackle the increasingly complex global economy.”

South Dakota Trade’s 25+ partner organizations come from a cross-section of industries, including agriculture, biotechnology, financial services, manufacturing, digital media, and economic development.

“The support we’ve seen to-date for this association is truly remarkable.” said Lindberg. “I look forward to working with businesses all across our great state and the more than 27,000 South Dakotans whose jobs are directly supported by exports.”

