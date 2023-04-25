Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Targeted shooting in San Francisco leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.
Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.(KGO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and four people wounded, authorities said.

A 23-year-old Bay Area man was killed in the shooting late Sunday in North Beach, the San Francisco Police Department said Monday in a statement. Also known as “Little Italy,” the neighborhood is dotted with restaurants, nightclubs and bars.

A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and four people wounded, authorities said. (KGO)

Two 24-year-old men from Sacramento County, a 22-year-old man from Alameda County and a 20-year-old woman from Contra Costa County were wounded and taken to a hospital, police said. Their wounds were all said not to be life-threatening.

There were no immediate arrests.

Police said the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident and not random, but they did not give further details and the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike Lindell offered five million dollars to anyone who could disprove election evidence
Lindell’s $5M offer: Texas man says he is only applicant who followed rules to debunk evidence and is owed reward
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Authorities in Lake County reported on Saturday that a volunteer firefighter had died in the...
Lake County volunteer firefighter dies after medical emergency
About two-thirds of the 1,869 railroad crossings in South Dakota are signaled only with cross...
Fatal S.D. train crash highlights lack of railroad crossing safety
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing.
Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond to liquidate inventory this week

Latest News

This is the Federal Courthouse in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday April 24, 2023. The...
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
Avera Medical Minute: Inside look at kidney donation, transplantation
Avera Medical Minute: Inside look at kidney donation, transplantation
Jury selection begins in Pittsburgh as the Tree of Life synagogue trial gets underway.
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
A lawsuit is aiming to curb the use of aerial fire retardant.
Judge to weigh limits for aerial fire retardant in wildfires
A lawsuit is aiming to curb the use of aerial fire retardant.
Lawsuit aims to curb aerial fire retardant use