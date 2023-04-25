Avera Medical Minute
Vermillion apartment fire under investigation

Multiple fire crews were called to a Vermillion apartment complex on Monday for a reported...
Multiple fire crews were called to a Vermillion apartment complex on Monday for a reported laundry dryer fire.(Dakota News Now)
By Brian Allen
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No injuries have been reported in connection with a Monday afternoon apartment complex fire in Vermillion.

Fire crews were called to the Cherry Lane Apartment complex on North University Street in Vermillion.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered smoke coming from the laundry room area of the complex apparently associated with a laundry dryer fire.

All the tenants of the complex were evacuated from the area. Fire crews were on the scene for about two hours to make sure there were no hot spots that would flare up.

The fire remains under investigation tonight.

