Washington edges Jefferson at Sanford Diamonds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A little less than two weeks ago the Washington Warrior baseball team knocked off the Jefferson Cavaliers 6-4 at Ronken Field in a battle of State A contenders.

On Monday, though they moved a couple miles north to the Sanford Diamonds, the result was the same.

A Washington win.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from Washington’s 7-6 win victory over Jefferson!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.