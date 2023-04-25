Washington edges Jefferson at Sanford Diamonds
Warriors defeat Cavaliers 7-6
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A little less than two weeks ago the Washington Warrior baseball team knocked off the Jefferson Cavaliers 6-4 at Ronken Field in a battle of State A contenders.
On Monday, though they moved a couple miles north to the Sanford Diamonds, the result was the same.
A Washington win.
Click on the video viewer for highlights from Washington’s 7-6 win victory over Jefferson!
