Avera St. Mary’s announces passing of Regional President and CEO

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, Avera St. Mary’s announced in on their Facebook page that Dr. Mikel Holland, the Regional President and CEO of the hospital who was instrumental in the growth of health care in the Pierre region, had passed away.

Some of the projects Holland oversaw include the addition of radiation oncology, the building of the Helmsley Center in Pierre and a new hospital and clinic in Gettysburg. Holland aided in the expansion of numerous specialty services including dermatology, orthopedics, physical therapy and wound care.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 1 and a livestream of the service can be found here.

