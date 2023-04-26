Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Avera St. Mary’s announces passing of Regional President and CEO

Avera St. Mary’s announces passing of Regional President and CEO
Avera St. Mary’s announces passing of Regional President and CEO(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, Avera St. Mary’s announced in on their Facebook page that Dr. Mikel Holland, the Regional President and CEO of the hospital who was instrumental in the growth of health care in the Pierre region, had passed away.

Some of the projects Holland oversaw include the addition of radiation oncology, the building of the Helmsley Center in Pierre and a new hospital and clinic in Gettysburg. Holland aided in the expansion of numerous specialty services including dermatology, orthopedics, physical therapy and wound care.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 1 and a livestream of the service can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pierre Police Department is investigating the death of a child after receiving a call last...
Updated: Pierre Police Department investigating child death
The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre.
Noem signs executive order aimed at limiting need for bachelor’s degree
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing.
Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond to liquidate inventory this week
“We have open jobs, and we don’t want to be disqualifying people based on their resumes,” Noem...
Noem announces $7.9 million investment in apprenticeship programs
Crews were called to a fire at a home in southeast Sioux Falls Monday afternoon.
Updated: Authorities investigate house fire in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 5:00
Cooler and Breezy for Friday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
In last week's State of the City, Mayor Paul TenHaken hinted at a specific collaborative effort...
City of SF announces new mobile market to address food deserts
Wellness is more than lifting weights or running on a treadmill. Focusing on different aspects...
Wellness Wednesday: Face Foundrie