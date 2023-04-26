Brandon Valley outlasts O’Gorman in baseball duel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brandon Valley took both games against O’Gorman Tuesday, winning 3-2 and 4-1 in the baseball doubleheader.

In game one, Tate Ivers collected the win for the Lynx on the mound pitching 2.0 innings, with one hit and four strikeouts. Jared Zerr threw the first 5.0 innings, allowing two earned runs and collecting four strikeouts. Jake Wheeler tallied the loss for O’Gorman with 6.2 innings pitched, three earned runs and four strikeouts.

Tayton Stroh drove in two runs for the Lynx in the top of the first to break the scoreless tie. Trenton Fischer drove in two runs to even the score up in the bottom of the second. Daniel Buteyn would collect the go-ahead RBI in the top of the seventh inning.

