Brown County approves hazardous pipeline ordinance

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Less than a year after passing a pipeline moratorium, Brown County has approved a 1,500 foot pipeline setback ordinance.

The setback ordinance will directly impact Summit Carbon Solutions’ carbon sequestration pipeline project. The pipeline will run through more than a dozen counties in South Dakota. The purpose is to capture carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and sequester it underground in North Dakota. This will help reduce the carbon emission footprints of the plants.

Some landowners and concerned citizens have been vocally opposed to the project, fearing Summit will utilize eminent domain if easements can’t be obtained.

Those landowners were hoping for setbacks as far as 2 miles.

“The consensus from the landowners was pretty much that they felt it should be even farther than the 1,500 feet that our ordinance says, primarily for safety reasons,” said Brown County Commission Chair Duane Sutton.

When researching for the setback ordinance, Sutton said the Planning and Zoning Department found 1,500 feet from the plot line was safe and could be reasonably upheld should the ordinance be taken to a judge.

”From a safety standpoint, it keeps it away from houses and buildings and barns and structures of any type. We’re confident that 1,500 is defendable. If it ends up in front of a judge, we have sound logic to say this is how we arrived at that number,” said Sutton.

Lincoln County is considering setbacks as far as 2,500 feet, but neighboring Minnehaha County is proposing only a 750 foot setback.

As for what Summit Carbon Solutions wants, no one really knows.

”They have yet to give us a number. They had every opportunity to say, ‘We think it should be 50 feet.’ At least then, they’ve gone on record saying, ‘This is what we’d like to see,’” said Sutton.

Sutton said when the Brown County Commission has asked Summit what they would like to see for a setback distance, they refer to federal regulations for pipelines.

When asked about the setback ordinance in Brown County, Summit Carbon Solutions gave the following statement to Dakota News Now:

For decades, the millions of miles of pipelines in active service across the United States, including the 12,000 miles in South Dakota, have been extensively regulated at both the federal and state levels, and those regulations preempt ordinances at the county level. Having a consistent process to oversee and regulate major infrastructure projects is important to ensure our economy continues to operate. Support for Summit Carbon Solutions’ project is growing every day as South Dakota landowners have signed voluntary easement agreements accounting for two-thirds of the proposed pipeline route in the state. This overwhelming level of support is a clear reflection that South Dakota landowners view this project is safe and critical to maintaining the long-term viability of the state’s most important industries – agriculture and energy.

While the ordinance will require a 1,500 foot setback, Summit could obtain waivers from landowners to bypass the setback.

The decision to approve the setback ordinance comes after the Brown County Commission delayed the second reading of the ordinance in order to give the Planning and Zoning Department time to hear from both proponents and opponents. At a meeting held on April 18th, most public comments were in opposition to the project.

On the same day, a letter from a McPherson County employee circulated to landowners. The letter was an invitation to a private meeting with Summit Carbon Solutions on behalf of one of their employees, Trevor Jones. The letter was sent to McPherson County Commissioners, but advised that only two commissioners attend in order to avoid a quorum that would make the meeting public.

Letter to McPherson County Commissioners (Dakota News Now)

This sparked fear that Summit Carbon Solutions was attempting to lower the setback distance in the ordinance, but Sutton said he attended a previous meeting along with first responders in the county. No private information was shared at the meeting and no action was taken. Mainly, Summit discussed its safety plans should the pipeline leak.

”I attended the meeting. It ended up being about a two-hour meeting. They had a lot of good information, but it wasn’t any information that I felt couldn’t have been made public in a public meeting,” said Sutton.

When asked about the meeting, the same spokesperson from Summit Carbon Solutions gave Dakota News Now the following response:

For more than two years, Summit Carbon Solutions has been more than happy to meet with the entire county commission, part of the county commission, or an individual commissioner based on their preference. Compliance with open meeting laws is incumbent on the individuals to whom the laws apply. Summit Carbon Solutions trusts these individuals understand their legal obligations and have/will conduct themselves appropriately.

Sutton said he expect the Brown County Commission to dissolve the current moratorium on pipelines as early as their next meeting.

Lincoln County has formed an ad hoc committee to discuss their setback ordinance, and that committee is set to meet on May 15th. The Minnehaha County Commission will review their pipeline ordinance on May 23rd.

