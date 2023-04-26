Chamberlain holds groundbreaking for airport terminal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chamberlain held a groundbreaking last week for the construction of a new airport terminal building.

The new building is possible largely because of a $855,000 grant awarded from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The terminal building is slated to be completed this fall. It will also meet ADA standards and be energy-efficient.

Pheasant hunting outfitter customers and medical pilots are among travelers expected to benefit from the new terminal.

“Our hospital serves as a regional hub, and because of this, we fly emergency patients from this airport about every other day,” said Erica Peterson, the senior director at Sanford Chamberlain Medical Center. “Our emergency staff looks forward to utilizing the new facility in preparation before flights. We are committed to providing patients with the best possible care, and this new terminal building is a critical piece of that effort.”

“The FAA grant covers roughly 80% of the project’s total cost, with the remainder being funded by the South Dakota Department of Transportation and the City of Chamberlain,” said Chamberlain Mayor Chad Mutziger.

The new terminal building will be named after Greg Powell, a former city engineer “who never gave up on this project.”

“I’m honored to have the new facility named after me,” said Powell. “It’s very humbling to be recognized. I’m proud to have been a part of this project.”

For more information on the building, contact Lake Francis Case Development Director Mike Lauritsen at 605-682-0828 or lfcdc@midstatesd.net.

