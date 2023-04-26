Commissioner Steve Westra stepping down

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that Steve Westra, commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, will be stepping down from that position.

The move is effective May 22.

“South Dakotans are building the strongest economy in America with the lowest unemployment rate of all time. Steve helped provide the level playing field to make that possible,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “I want to thank him for his leadership on behalf of the people of South Dakota.”

Westra has served as the commissioner since 2019. He was a member of the State House of Representatives from 2013-2016 and also served on the State Tourism Advisory Board.

“When I took on this role, I never expected that it would be defined by a global pandemic. Governor Noem trusted the people of South Dakota and our business community to make the right decisions, and we have emerged with record-breaking business investment,” said Westra. “We had more business development in the last four years than in the previous ten combined. I am grateful to the Governor for her trust in me and her leadership of our state, and it has been an honor to serve on her team. There are more opportunities for our future than ever before!”

Travis Dovre will serve as interim commissioner.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.