Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Commissioner Steve Westra stepping down

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that Steve Westra, commissioner of the Governor’s Office...
Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that Steve Westra, commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, will be stepping down from that position.(Governor Noem)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that Steve Westra, commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, will be stepping down from that position.

The move is effective May 22.

“South Dakotans are building the strongest economy in America with the lowest unemployment rate of all time. Steve helped provide the level playing field to make that possible,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “I want to thank him for his leadership on behalf of the people of South Dakota.”

Westra has served as the commissioner since 2019. He was a member of the State House of Representatives from 2013-2016 and also served on the State Tourism Advisory Board.

“When I took on this role, I never expected that it would be defined by a global pandemic. Governor Noem trusted the people of South Dakota and our business community to make the right decisions, and we have emerged with record-breaking business investment,” said Westra. “We had more business development in the last four years than in the previous ten combined. I am grateful to the Governor for her trust in me and her leadership of our state, and it has been an honor to serve on her team. There are more opportunities for our future than ever before!”

Travis Dovre will serve as interim commissioner.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pierre Police Department is investigating the death of a child after receiving a call last...
Updated: Pierre Police Department investigating child death
The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre.
Noem signs executive order aimed at limiting need for bachelor’s degree
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing.
Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond to liquidate inventory this week
“We have open jobs, and we don’t want to be disqualifying people based on their resumes,” Noem...
Noem announces $7.9 million investment in apprenticeship programs
Crews were called to a fire at a home in southeast Sioux Falls Monday afternoon.
Updated: Authorities investigate house fire in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 6:30
Brown County's pipeline ordinance will require a setback of 1,500 feet from the plot line.
Brown County approves hazardous pipeline ordinance
Less than a year after passing a pipeline moratorium, Brown County has approved a 1,500 foot...
Brown County approves hazardous pipeline ordinance
The stalemate continues over one of the largest appropriations in state history. Lawmakers...
Noem, senate leadership trade barbs on $200 million housing bill
The stalemate continues over one of the largest appropriations in state history. Lawmakers...
Noem, senate leadership trade barbs on $200 million housing bill