Dakota Style Foods expands pretzel recall

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The discovery of more products containing undeclared milk has prompted Dakota Style Foods to pull additional items from the shelves.

Those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume products containing milk.

Recalled brands include Hy-Vee, Dakota Style, Best Choice, Four Brothers, Gelson’s, Schnucks, and Stadium Pretzels.

Pretzels were distributed through retail stores in all lower 48 states and Alaska.

For a complete list of recalled products, visit fda.gov.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

