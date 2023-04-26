Avera Medical Minute
GRAPHIC: Court documents reveal extent of abuse leading up to 5-year-old’s death

Edward King Lamptey Jr.
Edward King Lamptey Jr.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - New details are being revealed surrounding the death of a 5-year-old boy in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Denzel Jamal Blakely and Lachelle Renae Washington were arrested last week in connection to the death of Washington’s son, Edward King Lampety Jr.

According to newly released court documents, Edward suffered multiple injuries before his death, including internal bleeding, a fractured rib and lacerations to his liver, right adrenal gland and left kidney.

The court documents reported Blakely said Edward had complained of stomach pain on April 13 but he told the child he would take him to the hospital when he could arrange transportation. The next morning when Washington went to get her kids ready for school, she found Edward unresponsive and cold to the touch.

He was later pronounced dead at Gulfport Memorial Hospital.

It was later determined by a coroner that Edward died of blunt force trauma and the case was determined to be a homicide.

While police interviewed Blakely and Washington, Washington said Edward had spit on the floor of his sister’s room, so Blakely disciplined him by slapping the child in the stomach multiple times. Blakely told police that each time he hit Edward, the next strike was harder.

Washington also told authorities that as Edward was complaining of stomach pains, he began to cough up and vomit a brown-red substance with mucous. Blakely said Edward also fell in the bathroom and possibly hit his head, due to disorientation from the stomach hits.

Washington admitted she should have provided medical attention to the child, but Blakely told her not to contact medical personnel.

Two other children in the home told authorities they also saw Blakely hit Edward and saw blood in the room where he was found.

Blakely faces a capital murder charge, and Washington is held on a charge of child deprivation of necessaries with substantial harm.

Blakely is held with no bond at the Harrison County jail.

On April 29, family and friends will hold a balloon release memorial for Edward at Jones Park starting at 4 p.m. His body was taken to Texas for funeral services.

