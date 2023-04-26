Harrisburg softball continues winning ways over SF Jefferson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Harrisburg stays perfect on the year with an 11-1 win over Sioux Falls Jefferson.

Cora Payne tallied the win for the Tigers with 6.0 innings pitched and five strikeouts. Whitney Portner collected the loss with 5.1 innings pitched, allowing eight earned runs with one strikeout during the game.

Hailey Boer, Maleia Knutson and Macy Bryant all had two RBI’s for the Tigers, with Makayla Hudson, Payne and Ava Gross all collecting one. Payne led the Tigers with four hits as well, while Madelyn Ducheneaux collected three runs.

