More judges, courtrooms needed to accommodate growing caseload in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More people are getting divorced in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties this year, and more juvenile cases are making their way through the court system.

That was part of an update given to the Minnehaha County Commission on Tuesday morning by Presiding Second Judicial Circuit Judge Robin Howman.

The Second Judicial Circuit is in the process of adding a new Magistrate Judge, which will bring the total number of judges in the Circuit to 17.

Even with that new position, Judge Howman says the Circuit will still have the highest caseload-to-judge ratio in the state, so says the court will also be asking the South Dakota state legislature next year to approve a position for an additional Circuit Judge as well as additional staff to accommodate the growing caseload.

That will also require more space in the county courthouse.

Judge Howman says plans are in the works to renovate parts of the Minnehaha County Courthouse to make room for an additional courtroom and offices.

More details on that plan are expected to be unveiled in July, when the budget is prepared.

