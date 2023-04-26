Noem, senate leadership trade barbs on $200 million housing bill

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The stalemate continues over one of the largest appropriations in state history. Lawmakers spent the past two legislative sessions ironing out details to get $200 million for workforce housing into the hands of developers.

But last week, the South Dakota Housing Development Authority revealed it would likely be months before the money could be distributed, meaning another construction season would be missed.

Now, state leaders are casting blame for the debacle. According to senate leadership, Governor Noem signed off on the bill prior to the legislative session despite her concerns about whose purview the funding falls under. Noem weighed in on the matter on Tuesday.

”It would have been out their door and we would have houses standing (right now) if we had done it the way I wanted,” said Noem. “Those houses would be built and families would be living in them, because it would have been out a year and a half ago.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck responded Wednesday, also pointing out that Noem signed both the 2022 and 2023 bills.

”She has done everything she could to stop housing infrastructure from being built with this money,” expressed Schoenbeck. “They said they were good with it (the bill), we have made no secret about what we did. We got it introduced (and passed), it’s the exact same bill they (originally) saw and signed off on.”

And while lawmakers and Noem feud about who is to blame over the delay in the funds, it’s prevented developers across the state from putting shovels into the ground.

”Just delays growth opportunities. It is really simple. People aren’t going to move here, we know we need people to move here because we have well over 20,000 jobs and we don’t have 20,000 people in the state looking for those. We need to continue to be an in-migration state,” said Michael Bockorny, president of the Economic Development Professionals Association of South Dakota.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.