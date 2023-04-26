One Sioux Falls: Addressing food insecurity in the community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Health Department will award $250,000 to Sioux Falls Thrive to pilot a mobile market in the city.

The Eat Well Mobile Market is a grocery store on a repurposed vehicle that will bring healthy foods to low-access areas.

In the One Sioux Falls briefing Wednesday, Dr. Charles Chima, public health director with City of Sioux Falls, said a recent assessment indicates the city has food deserts where easy, affordable access to food is not available. When grocery stores are not readily accessible, healthy food is more difficult to come by, leading many to rely on unhealthy options found closer to home.

“The opportunity to get healthy foods shouldn’t depend on our education, income, or where we live. Every member of our community deserves access to affordable and healthy foods, and that’s why this grant is so important,” said Dr. Chima. “I’m looking forward to seeing the impact that this mobile market will have on the neighborhoods that need it.”

Michelle Erpenbach, president of Sioux Falls Thrive, stated the mobile grocery option will do more than address transportation barriers for those who do not have easy access to vehicles — it will also build relationships with neighborhood residents and help leaders understand the needs in those neighborhoods.

The target startup date for the mobile market is around the beginning of the school year this fall, around Sept. 1, according to Erpenbach.

The initial location will be in the Cliff and Benson area, Erpenbach said. Locations after that will depend on what the advisory learns from the data gained through the initiative.

Community engagement is a huge focus of the program, according to Erpenbach.

“There will be a lot of opportunity for neighborhood input,” Erpenbach said.

Other organizations involved include Fair Market/Empower, First United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church, Church on the Street, Augustana Research Institute, Active Generations, Sioux Falls Food Co+op, Feeding South Dakota and Thrive’s Food Security Action Team.

