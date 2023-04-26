Avera Medical Minute
Pierre named Tree City USA for 40th time

The Arbor Day Foundation recognized Pierre as a Tree City USA for the 40th time.
(City of Pierre)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Arbor Day Foundation recognized Pierre as a Tree City USA for the 40th time. 

“Pierre’s commitment to maintaining a healthy tree population has been going strong for four decades,” said Pierre Mayor Steve Harding. “There’s a surprising amount of policy work and manual labor required to maintain Tree City USA status. I want to thank the Parks Department and the Arbor Board for their continued work to keep our community beautiful and our environment healthy.”

In honor of Arbor Day, Pierre’s Arbor Board is planning a tree planting and a tree distribution.

Mayor Steve Harding will lead the planting of a Greenspire Linden at the Boys and Girls Club at 4 p.m. on April 28. The event is open to the public.

The Arbor Board is also teaming up with the Izaak Walton League and the state Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources to distribute over 250 Rocky Mountain Juniper saplings to second graders at Buchanan, Jefferson, Kennedy, Stanley County and St. Joseph’s schools, according to a release from the City of Pierre.

“This partnership makes it possible to distribute trees throughout the community for placement in yards and other private property,” said Bryan Tipton, Pierre Parks and Recreation Director. “I’m hopeful the students will plant the trees in a place where they can be enjoyed for many years.”

Current members of Pierre’s Arbor Board are John Hartland, John Henderson, Cole Irwin, Rollie Isaacson, Adam Kulesa, and Amanda Martin.

