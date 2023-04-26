Severe Weather Awareness/Spotter Training this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As we approach severe weather season, it is important to be weather aware.

A series of Severe Weather Awareness/Spotter Training courses are being held throughout the area to help people become more weather aware.

The courses are put on by the National Weather Service as well as city and county emergency management offices.

The training covers weather safety procedures, storm spotting, and how how to report severe weather observations.

More information on training can be found here: https://www.weather.gov/fsd/spottercalendar

