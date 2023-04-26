Avera Medical Minute
Severe Weather Awareness/Spotter Training this week

As we’re heading into the season of severe weather, the National Weather Service alongside...
As we're heading into the season of severe weather, the National Weather Service alongside emergency management offices in the area are teaming up to provide free severe weather training that is completely open to the public
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As we approach severe weather season, it is important to be weather aware.

A series of Severe Weather Awareness/Spotter Training courses are being held throughout the area to help people become more weather aware.

The courses are put on by the National Weather Service as well as city and county emergency management offices.

The training covers weather safety procedures, storm spotting, and how how to report severe weather observations.

More information on training can be found here: https://www.weather.gov/fsd/spottercalendar

