SF Lincoln takes down O’Gorman in undefeated Boys Tennis matchup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Lincoln came out on top of the battle of the undefeated teams, as the Patriots take the 7.00-2.00 win over O’Gorman.

Rocky McKenzie led the way for the Patriots, winning the Position 1 Singles match against Alex Mohama 6-1, 6-1. Drew Gohl, River McKenzie and Arthur Tao all also collected wins for Sioux Falls Lincoln. Johnny McDowell and Samuel Hayden picked up singles wins for O’Gorman. In doubles, Lincoln took all three matches.

