SFSD: Security coordinator discusses threat notification protocol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a non-credible threat to a Sioux Falls school last week, some parents are curious about the district’s safety protocols.

Last Friday, the principal of Roosevelt High School notified parents of a threatening message received earlier in the week. The message was found to be a hoax from a spoof account. The incident prompted some parents to ask about the protocol for being notified about such threats.

David Osterquiest, the security coordinator at the Sioux Falls School District, says each potential threat is dealt with individually. A network of school and law enforcement personnel working together usually find the source of the threat quickly.

The other consideration is growing rumors about a threat, which was the case with Roosevelt last week.

”None of the rumors were even close to the truth. All of them were completely exaggerated. So I would encourage parents, please call your child’s school about something like that. Call law enforcement. Reach out to me at the Institutional Planning Center. Let us work with you and talk with you, so we can say, ‘Hey, this is what we know, this is what we’ve investigated, and here’s what actually happened,’” said Osterquiest.

Osterquiest wants to assure every parent that if there is any credible threat, they will be notified immediately. Decisions about sending notifications are weighed as to whether the notification will be helpful or fan the flames of a rumor mill.

