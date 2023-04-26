Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Students learn about the science of maintaining a golf course

Students learn about the science of maintaining a golf course
Students learn about the science of maintaining a golf course(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, students in Sioux Falls took part in an environmental learning lab that teaches the science behind water conservation and soil and wildlife management.

The first Green Camp, hosted by Southeast Tech and Bakker Golf Course, used holes on the course to teach Harrisburg students how STEM education is used to maintain the green.

Students from Southeast Tech’s horticulture program led the instruction.

“It is a lot of fun, they are excited to try some new stuff today and look at machinery and equipment and obviously being on a golf course, which is great,” said Southeast Tech student Philip Enderson. “A lot of people don’t realize that you can work on a golf course just growing grass.”

Teachers say this experience allows kids to put what they’re learning in the classroom into action.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pierre Police Department is investigating the death of a child after receiving a call last...
Updated: Pierre Police Department investigating child death
The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre.
Noem signs executive order aimed at limiting need for bachelor’s degree
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing.
Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond to liquidate inventory this week
“We have open jobs, and we don’t want to be disqualifying people based on their resumes,” Noem...
Noem announces $7.9 million investment in apprenticeship programs
Crews were called to a fire at a home in southeast Sioux Falls Monday afternoon.
Updated: Authorities investigate house fire in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Avera St. Mary’s announces passing of Regional President and CEO
Avera St. Mary’s announces passing of Regional President and CEO
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Cooler and Breezy for Friday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
In last week's State of the City, Mayor Paul TenHaken hinted at a specific collaborative effort...
City of SF announces new mobile market to address food deserts
Wellness is more than lifting weights or running on a treadmill. Focusing on different aspects...
Wellness Wednesday: Face Foundrie