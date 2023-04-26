Students learn about the science of maintaining a golf course

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, students in Sioux Falls took part in an environmental learning lab that teaches the science behind water conservation and soil and wildlife management.

The first Green Camp, hosted by Southeast Tech and Bakker Golf Course, used holes on the course to teach Harrisburg students how STEM education is used to maintain the green.

Students from Southeast Tech’s horticulture program led the instruction.

“It is a lot of fun, they are excited to try some new stuff today and look at machinery and equipment and obviously being on a golf course, which is great,” said Southeast Tech student Philip Enderson. “A lot of people don’t realize that you can work on a golf course just growing grass.”

Teachers say this experience allows kids to put what they’re learning in the classroom into action.

