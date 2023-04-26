Avera Medical Minute
Taco John’s and Five Guys support Avera Race Against Cancer

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Taco John’s Night of the Burrito Bash fundraiser is happening tonight, with 50 percent of all sales at locations in Sioux Falls, Sioux City, Yankton, and Mitchell benefitting the Avera Race Against Cancer.

The Avera Race Against Cancer raises funds to support cancer patients and their families, providing resources like Avera’s wig program, digital mammography, dietician consultations, and cancer fitness programs.

The fundraiser runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. No coupon or special code is required to participate in the Night of the Burrito Bash fundraiser.

Guests who want to increase their support can purchase a Super Golden Ticket for $1,000. This entitles the purchaser to a free #1 or #2 combo meal for a year. The Super Golden Ticket is valued at over $3,000 and is tax deductible.

Five Guys supports Avera Race Against Cancer

Five Guys of Sioux Falls is also supporting the Avera Race Against Cancer by holding the Night of the Burger Bash Wednesday night between 5 and 8 p.m. Half of all sales at both Five Guy’s locations in Sioux Falls will go directly to the Avera Race Against Cancer.

No coupon or special code is required to participate in the Night of the Burger Bash fundraiser.

