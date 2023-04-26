Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Warmer with Some Sprinkles

Even Nicer Tomorrow
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few sprinkles and flurries rolling through the region this morning. Those will continue to move off to the east and will stay fairly light. We’ll keep the clouds around up north with a little more sunshine in the south. Highs today will be in the 60s and 70s. The wind will start to switch to the southwest, as well.

Overnight, we’ll bring in another chance for some rain, first in northern South Dakota and spreading to the south. That chance for rain will continue into the day Friday. A cold front will also sweep through the region. All of that combines for a potentially cool and wet Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s. The rain and clouds should clear out for the weekend though! Highs will be in the 50s over the weekend.

Next week is looking great! We’ll start off in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Highs for the rest of next week look to be in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pierre Police Department is investigating the death of a child after receiving a call last...
Updated: Pierre Police Department investigating child death
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing.
Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond to liquidate inventory this week
“We have open jobs, and we don’t want to be disqualifying people based on their resumes,” Noem...
Noem announces $7.9 million investment in apprenticeship programs
Sioux Falls victim robbed, beaten with brass knuckles
Crews were called to a fire at a home in southeast Sioux Falls Monday afternoon.
Updated: Authorities investigate house fire in Sioux Falls

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Slowly Warming up
tue
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Tuesday Night Weather Update
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
More Sun, Warmer Temps