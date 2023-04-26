Warmer with Some Sprinkles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few sprinkles and flurries rolling through the region this morning. Those will continue to move off to the east and will stay fairly light. We’ll keep the clouds around up north with a little more sunshine in the south. Highs today will be in the 60s and 70s. The wind will start to switch to the southwest, as well.

Overnight, we’ll bring in another chance for some rain, first in northern South Dakota and spreading to the south. That chance for rain will continue into the day Friday. A cold front will also sweep through the region. All of that combines for a potentially cool and wet Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s. The rain and clouds should clear out for the weekend though! Highs will be in the 50s over the weekend.

Next week is looking great! We’ll start off in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Highs for the rest of next week look to be in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine!

