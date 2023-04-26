Washington Pavilion announces new ‘Live & Local’ series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Applications are open for a new performance series showcasing Sioux Falls-area comedians, singers, musicians, and dancers.

The Washington Pavilion series is called Live & Local. The monthly performances will feature a lineup of local talent, including singers, dancers, comedians, actors, musicians, artists and others, who can apply to perform now through June 5.

“If you have ever pictured yourself performing on the stage at the Washington Pavilion, this is your chance to make those ambitions a reality. We know a whole host of incredibly talented performers live right here in Sioux Falls, and we want to celebrate that,” says Bob Wendland, assistant director of performances and events at the Washington Pavilion. “We are so excited to further support and highlight local artists and offer regular, affordable, live arts programming for the community.”

All performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month, September through May, at the Washington Pavilion’s Belbas Theater or Schulte Room.

Performers will be compensated for their work.

Performers wishing to apply can find more information and the application at WashingtonPavilion.org/LiveandLocal.

Applications are due on June 5, 2023.

The full lineup will be announced later this summer.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.