Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Washington Pavilion announces new ‘Live & Local’ series

14766039 - music background with microphone and concert lights
14766039 - music background with microphone and concert lights(WSAW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Applications are open for a new performance series showcasing Sioux Falls-area comedians, singers, musicians, and dancers.

The Washington Pavilion series is called Live & Local. The monthly performances will feature a lineup of local talent, including singers, dancers, comedians, actors, musicians, artists and others, who can apply to perform now through June 5.

“If you have ever pictured yourself performing on the stage at the Washington Pavilion, this is your chance to make those ambitions a reality. We know a whole host of incredibly talented performers live right here in Sioux Falls, and we want to celebrate that,” says Bob Wendland, assistant director of performances and events at the Washington Pavilion. “We are so excited to further support and highlight local artists and offer regular, affordable, live arts programming for the community.”

All performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month, September through May, at the Washington Pavilion’s Belbas Theater or Schulte Room.

Performers will be compensated for their work.

Performers wishing to apply can find more information and the application at WashingtonPavilion.org/LiveandLocal.

Applications are due on June 5, 2023.

The full lineup will be announced later this summer.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pierre Police Department is investigating the death of a child after receiving a call last...
Updated: Pierre Police Department investigating child death
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing.
Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond to liquidate inventory this week
The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre.
Noem signs executive order aimed at limiting need for bachelor’s degree
“We have open jobs, and we don’t want to be disqualifying people based on their resumes,” Noem...
Noem announces $7.9 million investment in apprenticeship programs
Crews were called to a fire at a home in southeast Sioux Falls Monday afternoon.
Updated: Authorities investigate house fire in Sioux Falls

Latest News

The discovery of more products containing undeclared milk has prompted Dakota Style Foods to...
Dakota Style Foods expands pretzel recall
The Arbor Day Foundation recognized Pierre as a Tree City USA for the 40th time.
Pierre named Tree City USA for 40th time
Stock image
Arc of Dreams lit purple for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week
The Sioux Falls Health Department will award $250,000 to Sioux Falls Thrive to pilot a mobile...
One Sioux Falls: Addressing food insecurity in the community