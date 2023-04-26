Wellness Wednesday: Face Foundrie

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wellness is more than lifting weights or running on a treadmill. Focusing on different aspects of your overall wellness is important for a healthy lifestyle. This is where Face Foundrie comes in.

“Providing affordable, efficient and approachable services — that is the thing that sets us apart, I believe.”

The Facial Foundrie offers a variety of services, all with their own benefits.

“We offer a handful of enhancements. That includes facial cupping, dermaplaning, chemical peels. What’s great about our membership is you can use any one of the facials with any one of the enhancements. We really just try to cater to everyone — all skin types — and really just give everyone the utmost best experience they can have, other brands they can have at an affordable price.”

Beauty hygiene has benefits in itself.

“It’s important because it makes you feel better, and you know when you are using clean ingredients and using the right tools that you’re actually going to get a more long-lasting benefit from the products that you’re using that are worthwhile rather than just like a body wash or something like that.”

Face Foundrie has set itself apart from others.

“What takes us apart from other facial bars is that here, we have tested estheticians who are able to let you know what you need in your skincare, what you’re missing out on and if it’s a product you’re missing out on. We have those products here in store to send clients home with the base boundary is a great place to focus on self-care and beauty hygiene.”

Face Foundrie is offering Dakota News Now viewers a discount. You can use the code DAKOTA10 for $10 off your first visit.

