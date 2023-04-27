Aberdeen passes ordinance to allow golf carts on city streets

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Golf carts will soon be allowed on city streets in Aberdeen, with some limitations.

While a bill that would have allowed golf carts on state and county highways was killed during this year’s legislative session, Aberdeen residents can now drive the carts on city streets.

City Manager Joe Gaa said the City Council decided to review the ordinance after years of comments from citizens on the matter.

“At least a couple of times every year, it gets brought up by somebody saying, ‘You know, I went to visit somebody, and they can do it and drive golf carts and it’s really nice and it’s a great way to get around neighborhoods.’ It’s something that finally, and really the mayor pushed this, and said, ‘You know, I’ve been asked about it again. Why don’t we just look at this before this year’s warm season and take a look.’ So, that’s how it got started,” said Gaa.

Gaa said some Aberdeen residents didn’t know golf carts weren’t allowed on city streets before.

“What some communities have done is come up with a permitting system. This is a myth that some people don’t understand: as of right now, today, you cannot operate a golf cart on the roadways,” said Gaa.

Aberdeen’s ordinance doesn’t go into effect until after it is published. When it does, golf carts can be driven on city streets between dawn and dusk, and only certain city streets.

”They can operate on streets as long as the speed limit of the street is less than 25 miles an hour. They cannot drive down streets that are over 25, they can drive across them to stay on a street,” said Gaa.

Allowing the golf carts on faster roadways could be a safety hazard.

“These are meant to operate at slow speeds on slower-moving roadways. It is a safety issue if you get something out on a major highway or an open stretch where it’s 30 or 35 miles an hour,” said Gaa.

Residents must obtain a three-year permit. In order to do so, the resident must own the cart, be over the age of 18, have insurance and have certain safety markers on the cart.

”The police department is going to handle the permitting process. So, you’ll go to the police department during normal business hours and get it. We also have some folks that bring them when they camp at Wylie, so you’ll be able to get one at the Wylie Park office there if you’re at camp. Those will just be temporary ones,” said Gaa.

Gaa said he anticipates residents will be able to start applying for permits for their golf carts on May 22nd.

