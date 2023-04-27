April 26th Plays of the Week.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bryce Ronken could not be stopped on the mound for Sioux Falls Washington, throwing 12 strikeouts over seven innings and allowing only one hit for the complete game performance.

Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Ashlen Johnson was flying on the diamond, hitting this ball to the fence and making it all the way around for the inside-the-park homerun.

Danielle Thorfinnson was in the zone on the court, dropping this shot into the far corner for the set point.

Sioux Falls’ Ben Serie was efficient at the plate against St. Cloud State, and touched all the bags hitting the cycle against the Huskies.

And our top spot this week goes to Sioux Falls Jefferson’s Mason Riley, getting his hops on to rob the home run at the fence.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

