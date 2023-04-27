Becker’s Healthcare includes Sanford Health in top workplaces list

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health is being recognized for being an exceptional employer by a popular healthcare publication.

Becker’s Healthcare recently released their 2023 list of “150 top places to work in healthcare,” a list meant to call attention to hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that invest in their employees. Sioux-Falls based Sanford Health was among the 150.

Becker’s curated the list based on nominations and research, focusing on employee satisfaction, compensation, community outreach and volunteer opportunities.

Sanford Health has 44,000 employees in 25 states and nine countries dedicated to patient care. The organization values its teammates and launched multiple programs in recent years to benefit them, including the Sanford Brand Ambassador program to mobilize and engage employees who are organizational champions, and well-being solutions to provide resources for employees and their families needing extra support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Diversity, equity and inclusion has been a top goal for Sanford over the last 20 years, and the system has made strides with diversity councils, employee resource groups and military support. Sanford offers competitive compensation and salary increases, as well as discounts from local and national retailers.

SiouxFalls.Business caught up with Sanford CEO Bill Gassen about their inclusion and it can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.