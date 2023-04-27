Becker’s Healthcare includes Sanford Health in top workplaces list
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health is being recognized for being an exceptional employer by a popular healthcare publication.
Becker’s Healthcare recently released their 2023 list of “150 top places to work in healthcare,” a list meant to call attention to hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that invest in their employees. Sioux-Falls based Sanford Health was among the 150.
Becker’s curated the list based on nominations and research, focusing on employee satisfaction, compensation, community outreach and volunteer opportunities.
SiouxFalls.Business caught up with Sanford CEO Bill Gassen about their inclusion and it can be found here.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.