Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Becker’s Healthcare includes Sanford Health in top workplaces list

Sanford Health is being recognized for being an exceptional employer by a popular healthcare...
Sanford Health is being recognized for being an exceptional employer by a popular healthcare publication.(kfyr)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health is being recognized for being an exceptional employer by a popular healthcare publication.

Becker’s Healthcare recently released their 2023 list of “150 top places to work in healthcare,” a list meant to call attention to hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that invest in their employees. Sioux-Falls based Sanford Health was among the 150.

Becker’s curated the list based on nominations and research, focusing on employee satisfaction, compensation, community outreach and volunteer opportunities.

SiouxFalls.Business caught up with Sanford CEO Bill Gassen about their inclusion and it can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pierre Police Department is investigating the death of a child after receiving a call last...
Updated: Pierre Police Department investigating child death
The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre.
Noem signs executive order aimed at limiting need for bachelor’s degree
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing.
Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond to liquidate inventory this week
Robert, 98, and Ann Gorman, 95, have been by one another’s side for the last 75 years. They...
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘I couldn’t ask for a better partner’
“We have open jobs, and we don’t want to be disqualifying people based on their resumes,” Noem...
Noem announces $7.9 million investment in apprenticeship programs

Latest News

Brown County's pipeline ordinance will require a setback of 1,500 feet from the plot line.
Brown County approves hazardous pipeline ordinance
Less than a year after passing a pipeline moratorium, Brown County has approved a 1,500 foot...
Brown County approves hazardous pipeline ordinance
The stalemate continues over one of the largest appropriations in state history. Lawmakers...
Noem, senate leadership trade barbs on $200 million housing bill
The stalemate continues over one of the largest appropriations in state history. Lawmakers...
Noem, senate leadership trade barbs on $200 million housing bill