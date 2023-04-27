Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Big Lots, The Container Store accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons

Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.
Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Big Lots and The Container Store will be accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons as the retailer begins to shut down nationwide.

According to a news release, Big Lots will give all shoppers 20% off their entire purchase of $50 or more for presenting any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.

In a tweet, The Container Store also announced a similar deal, saying shoppers can receive 20% off a single item for presenting any Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.

Bed Bath & Beyond stopped accepting coupons on Wednesday as operations are shutting down.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota State Capitol building in Pierre.
Noem signs executive order aimed at limiting need for bachelor’s degree
Avera St. Mary’s announces passing of Regional President and CEO
Avera St. Mary’s announces passing of Regional President and CEO
‘I do’ not reply: wedding videographer ghosts couples
‘I do’ not reply: wedding videographer ghosts couples
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Child porn found in email account linked to T. Denny Sanford
One Minnehaha Co. business fails alcohol compliance check

Latest News

This undated mugshot provided by the Houston Police Department shows Erick Aguirre, who was...
Police say man continued date after fatal shooting over $40
Spring can be a difficult time for those suffering from seasonal allergies. In this week’s...
Avera Medical Minute: Finding relief from seasonal allergies
The Guinness World Record holder of the world's largest afro is a woman who has held the honor...
Woman holds record for world’s largest afro for the 4th time
The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents is set to appear in...
Guardsman in leak case wanted to kill a ‘ton of people’: US
Dakota News Now has obtained the unsealed search warrants related to the child pornography...
Child porn found in email account linked to T. Denny Sanford