BREAKING: Search warrants on T. Denny Sanford child porn investigation unsealed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now has obtained the unsealed search warrants related to the child pornography investigation involving billionaire philanthropist T. Denny Sanford.

Our team is combing through the documents for more details on the investigation. This article will be updated as we learn more.

The documents were unsealed Thursday after the South Dakota Supreme Court ruled unanimously on April 6 to uphold a circuit court decision. In its ruling, the high court wrote that the circuit court can seal the contents of an affidavit in support of a search warrant, but only until the investigation is terminated or an indictment is filed.

Sanford’s legal team had an opportunity to appeal the ruling.

The unsealed documents are redacted for information like social security numbers and financial records. However, the justices affirmed that the state was not required to allow Sanford to inspect affidavits before they’re unsealed.

ProPublica first reported that Sanford was being investigated for possession of child pornography in August of 2020. In November of 2021, court documents confirmed the banker and philanthropist was the ‘implicated individual’ in a child pornography investigation.

For nearly two years, Sanford has been in a legal battle with ProPublica and the Argus Leader to delay the unsealing of the search warrant affidavits related to the investigation. ProPublica and the Argus originally filed to unseal the documents while the investigation was ongoing, but last year the investigation into Sanford was completed by the state and it was determined he would not face any child pornography charges.

Sanford argued that he should be allowed to “inspect and participate in redacting the affidavits before the circuit court unseals them,” but the circuit court did not believe it was authorized to seal the contents of the warrants after the investigation had concluded.

ProPublica and the Argus Leader filed another motion to unseal the affidavits, arguing that the court had previously ordered the affidavits to be unsealed upon termination of the investigation while simultaneously arguing the inspection and redaction process proposed by Sanford was unnecessary.

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, Argus Leader News Director Shelly Conlon told Dakota News Now, “The law is clear, and the Court’s decision only reaffirms the role journalism has in accountability and understanding government, public figure and law enforcement decisions.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.