The challenges and pivots of owning a small town restaurant

LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Joni Williamson and her family of seven moved to Lennox from California after they lost almost everything they had during the pandemic.

The city of about 2,500 resides about a 25-minute drive from the heart of Sioux Falls, and a 20-minute drive from the outskirts of South Dakota’s largest metropolitan area. And it takes some countryside cruising to find Lennox, which is about an eight-minute commute from the nearest interstate exit.

For Williamson, a lifelong country girl looking for a fresh start for her husband and five kids — age four to 26 — it felt perfect.

“(I was) looking for America,” Williamson told Dakota News Now last December. “I’m looking for the American dream again. I want to build it back up for my family and for myself. That’s why we’re here.”

On Wednesday, Williamson added this:

“Lennox is a very cute little town. It’s very Americana,” Williamson said. “In Lennox, you feel like you went back 40 years (in time), but only in the good ways.”

While her husband landed a trucking job, Williamson decided to start a restaurant almost by chance, despite the fact she’d never worked in a restaurant in her life.

A seasoned home cooker, Williamson opened Auntie J’s American Soul Food on Main Street a year ago, in early March 2022.

It is the only true restaurant in Lennox that is open year-round. The only other options for a hot “meal” where you can sit down and dine are a couple of the town’s three bars (basic fried bar food), and Chuck’s Drive-In, a Dairy Queen-style fast food and ice cream joint on the edge of town that is open March thru September.

And overall, Williamson is pleased how it is going despite the fact it is not a source of family income. Yet.

“Everyone’s been so kind and happy to have us here,” Williamson said. “The biggest difficulty is knowing that we are here, but once they found out we are here, they are very appreciative because you don’t have a lot of just regular cooking in this part of the area. You have to go to Sioux Falls a lot.”

But ironically, a lot of people who live in Lennox spend most of their working days in the big city, leaving Main Street mostly bare of humanity during most of the day on most days of the year.

This is likely a significant reason why other attempts at restaurants over the last decade or so have flamed out. A different soul food operation in the same space closed within a few months before hers. The local Pizza Ranch shut down about five years ago.

“We just don’t get much foot traffic,” Williamson said. “That is the one big thing. People don’t just drive by here and happen to see it. You’d have to deliberately come to Main Street. There’s not a lot of businesses like this one on Main Street, and so I don’t think people would be thinking they’d find something like this particular place.”

And so, she continues to tinker with the operation’s hours. She does this partly because she is a stay-at-home mother whose two young children are with her in the restaurant during business hours — often hanging out in a TV lounge area — and partly to keep experimenting with the times of day when it seems she has the best chance to attract customers.

“That has been hard to figure out,” Williamson said. “It’s iffy, so you would think on a really nice, sunny day, more people would be out and about, but maybe they take off and go out of town because they’re not used to something already being here and go to somewhere a little bigger and where there’s things that are open that they know.

“But I’m here now, so we’ve got to get them to know that.”

She’s put up a sign on the main road that leads into town. Auntie J’s has a Facebook page she keeps active with menu options and specials. But Williamson has not earned enough profit to afford a mass marketing campaign, like TV or radio ads, that would reach people beyond the city limits.

A Monday Munchies story in December on Dakota News Now gave Auntie J’s a big boost for a couple months.

“We had customers all the time, and but it kind of tapered off,” Williamson said.

Making people aware Auntie J’s exists has been one part of the struggle to bring in new or returning customers. But there are other land mines Williamson has discovered.

“It’s a little expensive to do certain things in this city, but it’s worth it when the people show up,” Williamson said.

Particularly, the water bill — a sticking point for Williamson as both a homeowner and business owner. She said her most recent one at home was over $250.

“Our rates are not out of line with any other small town,” said city administrator Nate Vander Plaats. “We obviously can’t compete with Sioux Falls in terms of what we pay for water and sewer. You’ve got a quarter of a million people to spread that cost.”

Lennox has not boomed in both industry and residential population the way Sioux Falls suburbs like Harrisburg, Tea, and Brandon have in the last couple decades. But things are noticeably starting to pop up. The current population is over 2,500, and saw a 15 percent rise between the 2010 and 2020 U.S. Census counts.

Auntie J’s sits in part of the space that once occupied the city’s lone grocery store. The new, much larger Sunshine Foods structure on the outskirts of town opened in 2017 as part of a complex with an ACE Hardware store and Lewis Drug pharmacy — both new to town.

The two largest employers in the city also arrived within the last 16 years — Wilson Trailer (2007) and Sioux Steele (2020). A new housing division is sprawling just north and west of the Sunshine Foods complex. Vander Plaats said Lennox should hurdle over the 3,000 residents mark by the 2030 census.

This mini-boom has provided both upsides and drawbacks for the city’s small businesses, like Auntie J’s.

“Our residential growth is exploding,” Vander Plaats said. But, “you’re seeing more of that employment stay up in Sioux Falls.”

This makes it difficult for small Lennox businesses to find labor, even from its own residency. Williamson said this is not a problem for her because “I have people who want to help work at the restaurant, but I don’t have the need for the help as much yet.”

She runs the place mostly by herself, and keeps two of her five children in tow throughout the days Auntie J’s is open.

Besides labor availability, there are two other big challenges for most small town businesses to thrive, Vander Plaats said. One is land availability. He gets multiple requests from businesses who want to come to town every month, but says their options for space are limited.

The other is capital.

“It takes a lot of money to start a business and run a business,” Vander Plaats said. “The passion is always there. That’s evident in every small business, but to have the money to get it off the ground and keep it going — that’s a big challenge.”

Williamson said that Auntie J’s has not been a source of revenue for her or her family, but she is not on the brink of closing the eatery because “even if it’s really slow, I am blessed with good landlords who just want to keep something going in their building.”

For now, the wage her husband Jess makes as a trucker sustains the family.

“It is a tight situation,” Williamson said. “It would bring so much of a burden off his shoulders if I could help out, but we have been accustomed to making sacrifices in order for me to be a stay-at-home mom.

“My job has to work around my home life. That’s why I wouldn’t close the restaurant. It’s the most accommodating employment that I could find in my situation, so I’m hoping to build it up to something that will bless our family.”

She has overhauled her menu several times, seeing which items stick and which don’t. She’s changed her hours of operations four times in fourteen months.

“I’ve opened for breakfast and lunch (in the past),” Williamson said. “I’ve tried being open for lunch and dinner. I’ve tried being open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”

She thought those who live in Lennox and work in Sioux Falls would come back home and want to go out to the only restaurant in town for supper. That happened for a while, then fizzled.

And so, this week, she changed the schedule and primary cuisine yet again. She’s brought breakfast to the forefront, and Auntie J’s will be open Tuesdays thru Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with breakfast served until 11 a.m.

Fridays have been by far her strongest days for dinner, so she’ll serve supper on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m. Auntie J’s will also serve brunch one Sunday of every month, including Mother’s Day on May 14.

She serves “cafeteria” style, meaning customers can choose two meats and “two starches” from the options of the day.

Vander Plaats, the head of the Lennox City Council who has lived in small communities most of his life, thinks Auntie J’s carrying the breakfast option four weekdays a week will go over well.

“We all grew up with small town cafes where you can go in, get your coffee and a muffin or whatever in the morning and catch up with the local talk,” Vander Plaats said. “That’s not something that’s been around here for a while, so it’s awesome to have that available again and get the benefit of really good food. She’s a phenomenal cook.”

Williamson said that kind of support from city leaders will keep her American dream alive. The city’s mayor and her family have eaten there, as has Vander Plaats and his family.

“It’s really encouraging to see them do that and hopefully spread the word that I’m here, too, and being in a position that they’re in, knowing the people that they know, and getting the word spread for me that way,” Williamson said.

She has tried to pay things forward herself. When her diners ask where the best ice cream in town can be found, she points to Chuck’s down the street. Auntie J’s serves beer and wine, but if patrons ask about other spirits options, she’ll mention the three bars in town, all within two blocks of her on Main Street.

“We’ve all just been working together,” Williamson said. “We’re a small town. Small town Main Street. So, that’s hopefully, a part of us doing what we can to help each other.”

After all, in a city the size of Lennox, the other small business owners are literally her neighbors.

This is why that despite the obstacles to her success, Williamson has no regrets about rolling the dice here.

“You could definitely work out better in a bigger city,” Williamson said. “But that’s not my style. And for me, that would never be happy. I like being out in the country. I like the people who are out in the country. I love it when people come visit us out in the country. That drive is good for them. When they get here, they’re happy just to get to their destination. I like that.”

