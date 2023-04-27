‘I do’ not reply: wedding videographer ghosts couples

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the weather warms up, peak wedding season is just around the corner and couples are searching for the best vendors for their big day. Area couples who’ve already had their big day are advising others against going with a Sioux Falls videographer.

The company Refractor Films boasts some great reviews from years ago, but couples in recent years have been leaving cautionary tales. Many are saying that the videographer ghosted them months or even years after their wedding, and they still have no video.

Wedding planning was especially stressful for those who planned weddings in 2020.

Abbie and her husband Logan got married in the middle of the pandemic. They held a reception wedding in 2021 so they could celebrate with friends and family. Both events were very special in their own way. The first was intimate and the second was unique because it brought everyone together.

“To see all our family after going through COVID, it was a hard time for everybody,” said Abbie. “To have everybody together, family is big for us. Seeing how we still got married through covid and the stress of all of that and that we were there for just one another.”

Nothing could take away from their big days, or so they thought. For both weddings, they hired Refractor Films. Communication up until and during the weddings was primarily done through their wedding planer, but it was mostly positive. After the wedding, the deadline to receive their wedding video came and wen. They knew something was wrong.

“We’re patient people, but then once it reached the max date it said on the contract, we’re like, ‘ok, we need to start seeing something,’ and we texted our wedding planner to get ahold of him. She didn’t get an answer from him ever. We tried emails, my husband and me both tried calling and everything but nothing,” Abbie explained.

According to Abbie, after missing the contract deadline, Jason Fuccello reached out to multiple wedding planners and set another date that if they don’t receive their video by then to reach out to him. That date also came and went and Abbie says over a year and a half later, they still have no video. She said she knows other videographers and she would be happy with just getting the raw video from both weddings and sending it to someone else to edit.

Abbie and Logan are not alone. Many reviews and comments online report a similar situation. they say that owner and operator, Jason Fuccello, has been evading most methods of contact. Many claim to have gone years without seeing any video footage.

We went to the uptown events building only to find Refraction’s logo had been taken off. Some couples were told he left the company and his gear was left there, too. A web search shows his business’ status went from “good standing” to “delinquent” with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office.

Many couples are also concerned that Fuccello may still be doing work even though he is not part of Uptown Events and he failed to submit an annual report to keep his LLC license, meaning he allegedly intentionally fields calls from new clients and evades all other calls.

“I just don’t want this to be happening to anybody else,” said Abbie.

Many couples are considering legal action, including Abbie and Logan, who say they’ve filed a claim.

“I don’t think it’s fair for somebody to continue working in an industry where people who have saved up since they were teenagers sometimes, putting their complete trust and faith in people only for it to be taken advantage of,” Abbie expressed.

For Abbie and Logan, they just want whatever video they can get.

“Family is forever, but not everyone’s around forever and it would always be nice to look back on video what everybody was doing,” said Abbie.

We also tried reaching out to Refractor Films, but were greeted with a full voicemail box.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.