One Minnehaha Co. business fails alcohol compliance check

(Pablo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted liquor compliance checks of businesses in and around Sioux Falls, all but one of the 46 checked businesses passed.

The checks are regularly conducted at businesses with malt beverage and liquor licenses in an effort to reduce the sale of alcohol to minors. Cubby’s in Dell Rapids was the lone business in this round of checks to fail.

The full report can be found below.

