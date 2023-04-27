Sioux Falls Christian downs Madison at Ronken Field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Christian took the Wednesday evening win over Madison 6-4 at Ronken Field.

Cole Snyder, Gabe Long, and Paul Hoekman spent time on the mound for the Chargers, totaling nine strikeouts, allowing six hits and four earned runs. Eli Barger, Hayden Kane and Ben Brooks were on the mound for the Bulldogs, collecting four strikeouts, giving up six hits and six earned runs in the process.

Long led the Chargers with two runs batted in, with Hoekman, Snyder, Jacob Docter and Tim DeSautel all adding one each. Carsen Schneider led the Bulldogs with two runs batted in.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.