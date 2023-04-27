Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls police asking for public's assistance in identifying stabbing suspect

Sioux Falls police asking for public’s assistance in identifying stabbing suspect
Sioux Falls police asking for public’s assistance in identifying stabbing suspect
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities released security footage on Thursday of a person they suspect to responsible for two separate stabbings that occurred on Tuesday night.

According to the press release, around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, two men were stabbed in separate incidents. Both stabbings happened within about 15 minutes of each other in the area of 9th Street and Cliff Avenue.

Both victims had non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information on the crimes or recognizes the person in the video is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007

