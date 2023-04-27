Sioux Falls police introduce Leo, therapy dog for the force

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Leo the golden retriever is the newest recruit for the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Police Chief Jon Thum introduced the pup at Thursday’s police briefing.

The therapy dog can help people feel more at ease when interacting with police and provide comfort during difficult times.

In Sioux Falls, the therapy dog will be used mostly for the well-being of officers but will also take part in community activities like school events, block parties, and court.

Leo began therapy dog training six weeks ago.

There were many names considered, and Leo stuck out because it means brave and lion-hearted. It is also the acronym for law enforcement officers.

