Siouxland Heritage Museum offering activities for all ages

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kevin Gansz, the Curator of Education for the Siouxland Heritage Museum, joined Dakota News Now to talk about new programs and activities for the summer including day camps, walking tours and plaza concerts.

Information on events and registration can be found on the Siouxland Heritage Museum website.

