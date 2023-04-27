Avera Medical Minute
SMSU, Augustana split series in Sioux Falls

Augustana and SMSU split a late series between the two in Sioux Falls, with SMSU winning game one 2-1 and Augustana winning game two 2-0.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In game one, Shelby Bloemendaal collected the win for the Mustangs with a complete game, collecting one strikeout, one earned run and allowing six hits. Hailey Houston tallied the loss for the Vikings in another complete game, with two strikeouts, two earned runs and six hits allowed.

Both Molly Bull and Paige Ahrendt drove in runs for the Mustangs in the 4th inning, with Abby Russell collecting a team-high two hits. Augustana’s lone run was driven in by Abby Lien in the 3rd inning.

In game two Lexi Lander got the win for the Vikings with a complete game, allowing only one hit with four strikeouts. The Mustangs’ Karlie Miller pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs and six hits in the loss.

Delaney Young shot a solo-home run in the 4th inning, while Tori Chute drive in the other run in the win.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

