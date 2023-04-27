State senator’s residency comes into question following move

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota state senator’s residency status is garnering controversy from some of his fellow lawmakers.

In a story first reported by “The Dakota Scout,” it was revealed that District 23 Senator Bryan Breitling is currently claiming a home in Minnehaha County as his primary residence. However, state law is lenient when it comes to residency requirements for lawmakers.

South Dakota state law requires that South Dakota state lawmakers be at least 21-years-old, live in state for two years and be registered to vote in the district they represent.

According to that law, Senator Breitling is technically not breaking any laws.

”I was born in this district, lived in this district for almost my entire life,” explained Breitling. “My job has changed a little bit, I am on the road more a bit, and my wife quit teaching full-time here in Miller as well.”

But it’s not stopping many, including some of his colleagues, from raising red flags. According to property records from both Hand and Minnehaha Counties, the second-term Republican lawmaker sold his former residence near Miller while purchasing another home near Dell Rapids.

This was around the same time that Breitling took a job at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

He says that he and his wife still own property in Miller and rent a house there as well.

”I enjoy setting the state’s budget and helping with public policy, and I love representing the district,” expressed Breitling. “Like I said, I grew up up here, I lived in Miller the last 22 years, I’ve enjoyed that and think I’ve got a good pulse on the group here and I think I bring value to the district.”

Breitling also pointed out that a number of lawmakers have multiple homes in the state; however, Breitling’s actions haven’t earned a ringing endorsement with all of his colleagues.

Senator Tom Pishcke, also of Dell Rapids, feels as though Breitling’s current living situation doesn’t allow him to adequately do his job.

”To me, it calls into question where is your primary residence?” asked Pishcke. “He marked down on his tax residence that he has owner occupied status on his house south of Dell Rapids, so that calls into question, where are you actually living?”

Breitling said that for now he is uncertain if he will run for the legislature again in 2024.

