Try a variety of local foods with ‘The Food Truck Passport’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a long winter, food truck owners in the Sioux Falls area are ready to get back to serving. That’s where the Food Truck Passport comes into play.

The new concept, which is designed to get people out and about, is coming to Sioux Falls.

“It’s basically like treasure hunt,” said Black Iron Waffles owner Autumn Brockvelt. “When you go online, you find where we’re at. You buy a $15 passport, you’ll get free food at everyone located in here, or a discounted item. And you write down what you had. So you can remember ‘did I like it? Do I want to go back?’ which you will, because they’re all fabulous. And in the end, you complete the passport and you get a prize.”

Brockvelt got the idea for the passport on a trip.

“So I got the idea from when my friend and I were running a half marathon in Arizona and we saw another passport. It wasn’t a food passport, it’s actually a brewery passport. And I thought well, that’d be fun for the community to do all these local food trucks bring the food trucks, food trucks together, and have some fun,” said Brockvelt.

There are ten food trucks involved in the passport, and the owners of the food trucks are excited for this summer promotion.

“It really unifies our food trucks together because we don’t necessarily have a place to land. And so it’s kind of like a food truck family more than I ever thought it was going to be. I think it’s great,” said Brockvelt.

Shania Rozeboom of Rainy Day Coffee Co. is excited for the food truck season and the passport. She hopes customers are excited, too.

“I know it’s been a long winter and so everybody is ready to get out to go to events again and be outside and enjoy life, enjoy everything that means to be to go to these events,” said Rozeboom.

When you use your passport, you also can be rewarded for testing out some of the best food trucks in the Sioux Falls area.

