Warmer, Chance of Rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re tracking chances for some showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. We’ll bring in another chance for some rain today, first in northern South Dakota and spreading to the south. We’ll continue to see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms throughout today. That chance for rain will continue into the tomorrow. A cold front will also sweep through the region which will cool us down heading into the weekend.

The wind will be picking up the next few days. Expect breezy conditions for today through Sunday. Clouds will clear out Friday night leading to a dry weekend ahead with temperatures on Saturday getting into the 50s and 60s but then we’ll cool down to the 50s for all of us on Sunday.

Next week is looking great! We’ll start off in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Highs for the rest of next week look to be in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sunshine!

