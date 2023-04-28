Avera Race Against Cancer two weeks away

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Avera Race Against Cancer is just two weeks away, and some staff at Dakota News Now continue to train for the race.

The race includes a 5K, 10K, 3-mile walk and a 1.5-mile family walk. There are also sideline supporter and virtual options.

Organizers and staff at the Performance Center are excited that the weather is finally getting nice enough for people to be outside.

“And finally Mother Nature is starting to cooperate so we can see more members getting into the center but also going outside with the good weather coming within the next ten days. Let’s cross our fingers that we get some good weather on may 13th too,” said Fitness Center Director Barry Own.

Registration can be found here, if you register before May 1, you receive a free t-shirt.

