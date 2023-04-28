Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Biden to present Air Force team with football trophy

Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college...
Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college football game against Army in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Air Force won the game by a final of 13-7.(Emil Lippe | AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will reward members of the Air Force with a trophy for winning a football rivalry.

The president will present the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to the Air Force Falcons during a ceremony at the East Room of the White House on Friday.

The Air Force football team beat the Army team 13-7 during a tournament back in November, assuring the Falcons of their 21st trophy, the Associated Press reported.

The trophy is given as part of a three-team rivalry between the Army, Navy and Air Force service academies and is awarded to the football team with the best record.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Affidavits: Child porn found in email account linked to T. Denny Sanford
‘I do’ not reply: wedding videographer ghosts couples
‘I do’ not reply: wedding videographer ghosts couples
Wild On Ice in training for Kentucky Derby.
Horse set to compete in Kentucky Derby euthanized after severe injury
One Minnehaha Co. business fails alcohol compliance check
Avera St. Mary’s announces passing of Regional President and CEO
Avera St. Mary’s announces passing of Regional President and CEO

Latest News

Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Colorado governor signs gun control bills after nightclub massacre
Lily Blue is this week’s Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week.
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Iroquois senior passionate about education
Avian influenza led to the deaths of about 8 million U.S. turkeys in 2022.
Brookings company looks to build bird flu vaccine
This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.
Man who stuffed 10-month-old into backpack gets life without parole