Family of woman found dead in Dakota Dunes asks law enforcement to name person of interest

Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear
Jordan "Jordy" Beardshear(Jessica Sieberg)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The family of a woman found dead inside of her Dakota Dunes apartment is calling for law enforcement to release the name and photo of someone they say is a person of interest.

A spokesperson for the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigations said Friday that the investigation remains active and that no arrests have been made. Multiple family members tell KTIV News 4 they’ve been spreading a name and photo of a person they say is a person of interest to obtain leads.

They hope a wider release of the photo could lead to an arrest.

