Farmer donates half a million dollars to 19 churches in Baltic

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A farmer in Baltic donated a half million dollars to 19 churches in the area on Thursday night.

A banquet was held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dell Rapids. There, the churches of many denominations were presented with their donation.

Duane Schreurs is a devout Catholic and a man who became a millionaire by investing in land in South Dakota. Now, he enjoys giving back to the communities where he spent all of his life.

“I know I had the money right now to do such a thing,” said Schreurs. “So the kid said, ‘why don’t you wait until after you’re gone to do this? Why not do it now and enjoy it yourself? To all these churches?’”

Eight years ago, Schreurs donated to 10 other churches over $250,000.

