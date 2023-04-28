The future of the T. Denny Sanford investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office has said that the investigative file on T. Denny Sanford has been passed along to the Department of Justice.

No matter where these photos came from and who is prosecuted, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation is hoping that this is only the beginning of the investigation.

Senior Legal Counsel, Dani Pinter of the National Center on Sexual Exploitation believes the federal government should proceed.

“Anyone having a child pose in the nude is a form of sexual abuse,” said Pinter. “It’s not something we should just sweep under the rug and of course prosecutors have discretion, and I can’t say why the state’s not proceeding, but I hope maybe they aren’t proceeding because they know that the federal government is proceeding.”

If federal prosecution finds the allegations to be true about Sanford, in Pinter’s opinion, that calls Sanford’s character into question.

“Even one image means a child is abused in the creation of that image. The subsequent possession and distribution of that is active pedophilic activity, like active predatory activity. There was more than one, so this is a pattern of behavior and especially when you have someone with power and money in a community behaving this way, that’s a particular concern,” Pinter said.

The whereabouts and safety of the girls in the pictures found on Sanford’s devices is a main concern for Pinter.

“Do we know who these victims are? Has police tried to locate them and make sure they’re safe or make sure they’re being taken care of? The images themselves is just a snapshot literally of a crime that took place, but there’s a lot more to that story,” expressed Pinter. “It’s also very common for child sexual abuse images to be used as a way to trade for other child sexual abuse images, so each one of these crimes builds on itself and so it’s not minor, it’s not small, it’s serious.”

Finding the victims would need to be done by tracing where the photos came from, which could lead to finding out whether Sanford’s statement about others access to and hacking his accounts and devices is true or not.

“That seems like a bit of a distraction,” said Pinter. “I don’t know. I would say that hopefully law enforcement could get to the bottom of that pretty quickly and if the women do retain even a civil attorney, some records request to those tech companies I think could sort that out pretty quickly.”

We won’t know why the state stopped the investigation and passed it to the DOJ until later on.

“Considering that law enforcement went through the effort of issuing subpoenas and gathering evidence, to me that says that they were taking it seriously,” said Pinter. “I would be surprised if having gone through all that effort they would then just choose not to prosecute.”

Pinter’s message to victims of exploitation, especially the three girls whose images were on Sanford’s accounts, is this: reach out to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. They can help and provide resources.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.