Gov. Noem announces next adjutant general

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brigadier General Mark Morrell will serve as the next adjutant general of the South Dakota National Guard, Gov. Noem announced Friday.

Major General Jeff Marlette is retiring. The change of command will take place on Aug. 5 in Rapid City.

Our South Dakota National Guard serves with excellence in no small part due to their superb leadership. Today, I have the privilege of honoring two tremendous leaders. General Jeff Marlette has served with excellence through an unprecedented period for our South Dakota National Guard. I thank him for his advice, his counsel, and his long service in defense of our nation. However, I believe the men and women of the South Dakota National Guard will be in capable hands under General Mark Morrell’s leadership.

Morrell’s experience

General Morrell’s current post is as Deputy Chief of Staff, Headquarters, Joe Foss Field.

Noem’s office reports that his most recent command was as Commander of the 114th Fighter Wing of the South Dakota Air National Guard at Joe Foss Field, a role in which he served from 2019 until this past January.

“I am excited to serve as Governor Noem’s next adjutant general of the great state of South Dakota, and I thank her for the opportunity,” said General Mark Morrell. “I’d like to thank both MG Jeff Marlette and BG Greg Lair for challenging, supporting, and teaching me; and for the remarkable model of leadership and service they have lived out as citizen-warriors and leaders in the SDNG for 40+ years. As Adjutant General, I will endeavor to follow their example of leadership as service to others as a way of life.”

General Morrell entered the Air Force in 1999. He graduated from South Dakota State University.

Morrell served on Active Duty for 12 years before transitioning home to the South Dakota Air National Guard.

General Morrell has received the Bronze Star Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters.

General Marlette looks forward to spending his retirement with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

