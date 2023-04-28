Jackrabbit baseball team overcomes adversity to make history

LINCOLN , NE (Dakota News Now) - After getting off to a 5-15 start and losing their top two starting pitchers to season ending injuries it certainly would have been easy to write off 2023 as a lost year for the South Dakota State baseball team.

Yet amidst the adversity the Jackrabbits have found their stride, leading to a little bit of history last night in Lincoln when State defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 8-3.

SDSU’s first victory over the Huskers in 52 years is their 11th consecutive victory, a new Division One era record.

Since that rough start SDSU has climbed back above the .500 mark with wins in 13 of their last 15 games, moving into second place in the Summit League. The offense, led by our recent Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week Ryan McDonald at catcher, has been pretty consistent all year as they were last night when they pounded out 13 hits.

Head coach Rob Bishop says the difference has been the growth of a young pitching staff forced into bigger roles due to injury.

The Jackrabbits put their win streak on the line tomorrow night when they open up a three game weekend series at first place Oral Roberts. The first game in Tulsa starts at 6:05 PM.

