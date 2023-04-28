Lincoln dominates to hand Harrisburg its first loss
Patriot softball team hammers Tigers 11-1
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle of top AA softball teams in South Dakota went rather decisively to the Lincoln Patriots.
Pulling away in the final couple of innings the Patriots hammered Harrisburg 11-1 on Thursday night at the Sanford Diamonds in Sioux Falls, hand the Tigers their first loss of the season (7-1) while themselves improving to 6-1.
