Lincoln dominates to hand Harrisburg its first loss

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle of top AA softball teams in South Dakota went rather decisively to the Lincoln Patriots.

Pulling away in the final couple of innings the Patriots hammered Harrisburg 11-1 on Thursday night at the Sanford Diamonds in Sioux Falls, hand the Tigers their first loss of the season (7-1) while themselves improving to 6-1.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.