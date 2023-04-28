Lincoln girls and Harrisburg boys win Metro Conference Meet
Howard Wood Dakota Relays are next week
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a prelude to next week’s Howard Wood Dakota Relays the seven high schools in the Sioux Falls metro area converged on Howard Wood Field on Thursday afternoon for the Metro Conference Meet.
Click on the video viewer for highlights! Team results are listed below:
