Lincoln girls and Harrisburg boys win Metro Conference Meet

Howard Wood Dakota Relays are next week
Lincoln girls and Harrisburg boys win team titles
By Zach Borg
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a prelude to next week’s Howard Wood Dakota Relays the seven high schools in the Sioux Falls metro area converged on Howard Wood Field on Thursday afternoon for the Metro Conference Meet.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Team results are listed below:

Harrisburg wins boys team title
Harrisburg wins boys team title(Dakota News Now)
Lincoln wins girls team title
Lincoln wins girls team title(Dakota News Now)

