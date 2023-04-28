Avera Medical Minute
Man accused of 2020 Sioux Falls murder eligible for death penalty

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man accused of murdering a Sioux Falls woman in 2020 is eligible to face the death penalty after a judge’s ruling on Friday.

Amir Beaudion Jr. faces murder charges for the death of 20-year-old Pasqalina Badi. In 2020, Beaudion allegedly kidnapped Badi outside an east side Walmart and killed her before dumping her body in a Lincoln County ditch.

In 2018, Beaudion faced charges for pulling a firearm with an altered serial number on an individual during a fight.

